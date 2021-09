Press the Alt + Enter keystroke combination to refresh the PlantUML diagram. This way you don't have to use your mouse to refresh at all.

A quick way to learn PlantUML is by working through the sample dropdown list. These PlantUML diagrams are grouped by diagram type and follow a natural progression.

Use the 'Files' button to quickly export and import PlantUML as text files to and from your local file system. Be careful though because importing will copy the PlantUML in those files over any PlantUML you already have in the PlantText editor.

The 'Settings' buttons contains user settings that affect the way the editor works and it's appearance. You can switch to VIM or Emacs mode if you are an old school unix geek.

If diagrams are not refreshing quickly or not at all, the PlantUML server may be slow or completely down. Use the 'Server' button to enter a URL to a different PlantUML server in order to make it work or speed it up. You can follow the instructions here in order to set your own PlantUML server up.